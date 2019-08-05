East Lancashire Second World War veterans sought for VE Day anniversary concert

An appeal is being made for any local people involved in the Second World War to share their experiences next year to mark 75 years since the guns fell silent in Europe.

When VE Day dawns on May 8th 2020 it will be 75 years since the guns fell silent at the end of the Second World War in Europe and millions of people took to the streets to celebrate peace.

VE Day celebrations

The 75th anniversary will provide the nation with an opportunity to reflect on the enormous sacrifice, courage and determination of people from all walks of life who saw us through this dark and terrifying period to ensure we all enjoy the freedom we have today.

To commemorate this important time, Friday May 8th, 2020 has been designated by the Government as a Bank Holiday and major events are being organised throughout the UK to celebrate VE Day 75 and pay tribute to those who gave so much.

The national events on the day will culminate by a Cry for Peace at 7pm from Town Criers coupled with the ringing of bells from all participating churches and will be the start of a commemorative and celebratory concert organised by the Ribble Valley Music Festival in Clitheroe.

The concert will include relevant music and song, and there will be tributes paid to local people who were involved in the war. The festival organisers are appealing for people involved during the war to get in touch to share their experiences in recordings which would be part of the commemorative concert.

Joy on VE Day

Clive Greenwood the leader of the Ribble Valley Music Festival, said: “We have been communicating with Bruno Peek the UK Pageantmaster who is organising events of this major occasion throughout Great Britain and our event will coordinate and play a significant part with this.

"People are being sought who served in the Armed Forces or the women and men on the home front who kept the factories, farms and other vital activities operating throughout the years of hardship and turmoil.

"It will be an opportunity of thanking and paying tribute to all those who took part. It is important for people to share their stories so that people know what happened, and for this to be shared at the concert and widely beyond the event, and especially to the younger generation.

"We are all very aware that this could be the last major Second World War anniversary which includes those who lived through the conflict.”

Australian servicemen celebrate VE Day in London

Clive can be contacted on 01254 384893 or email at info@ribblevalleymusic.co.uk