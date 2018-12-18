East Lancashire bankers don their best Christmas knits for charity

A group of East Lancashire bankers have donned colourful Christmas knits in aid of charity.

Staff from Marsden Building Society’s Burnley, Clitheroe, Barrowford, Colne, and Nelson branches pulled out their best festive jumpers on last Friday

From chunky knits with festive scenes to light-up jumpers, the Marsden team looked fantastic as they did their bit to help raise money for Save The Children.

This international non-governmental organisation promotes children's rights and provides relief in developing countries. It was established in the United Kingdom in 1919 in order to improve the lives of children through better education.

Rob Pheasey, chief executive, said: “We’re always looking for ways we can support good causes and the Marsden team are always keen to raise money. It’s been great getting into the festive spirit by wearing Christmas jumpers (there were some really unique ones) and we raised lots of money for a fantastic cause.”