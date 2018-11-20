Early Christmas celebration for Clitheroe luncheon club

Members of a Clitheroe luncheon club enjoyed an early Christmas trip out to a Ribble Valley restaurant.

The luncheon club,which is held at Mearley Fold Day Centre, Bright Street, Clitheroe, and has been organised by Ribble Valley Crossroads Care for many years, enjoyed a festive meal at the Spread Eagle at Sawley.

Members of the club meet every second Thursday from 11am until 2-30pm.

An ideal opportunity to meet others of an older generation and make new friends, the cost of lunch is just £5.

For those people requiring transport or who have mobility problems, the Little Green Bus can provide transport from people's homes and back for an additional £5.

After lunch there are activities, speakers or just the opportunity to socialise and have fun.

Anyone interested in attending the luncheon should please contact Ribble Valley Crossroads Care on 01200 422104.