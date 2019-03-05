Dunsop Bridge school achieves Silver Rights Aware status

Staff and pupils at Thorneyholme RC Primary School are celebrating after being recognised by Unicef as a Silver Rights Aware establishment.

The award acknowledges that the Dunsop Bridge-based school has demonstrated good progress towards embedding children’s rights in the school’s policy, practice and ethos enshrined in the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UN CRC).

Olga Jackson, deputy headteacher, said: “Children at the school are respected, their talents are nurtured and they are able to thrive. The award embeds these values in daily school life and gives children the best chance to lead happy, healthy lives and to be responsible, active citizens.”