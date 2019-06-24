Drop in event aims to help people across East Lancashire reduce their risk of a stroke

A special drop-in event aimed at helping people to drastically reduce their risk of stroke will be held next month.

Wilpshire based homecare provider Right at Home is hosting the event where Ribble Valley residents can call in for a free, quick and painless blood pressure check.

The session takes place on Saturday, July 6th, between 10am and noon.

Right at Home owner Julie Foote said: “We have been running this event for a few years now and every year we identify a few people whose high blood pressure is high enough to put them at significant risk of stroke.

"Thankfully we’ve been able to direct them to the appropriate medical assistance – usually a trip to their GP where they will be diagnosed with medication.

"Stroke strikes every five minutes in the UK, but it’s quite easy to address high blood pressure without it impacting your lifestyle. You can pop into the office and it will only take five minutes, so there’s really no reason to put off having a test, given that it could save your life.”

The drop-in session is at Right at Home’s office at 15 Whalley Road, Wilpshire.

Julie and the Stroke Association team will be serving tea, coffee and biscuits while the tests are carried out, and will be able to provide further information on ways you can reduce the risk of stroke.

Alexis Kolodziej, Deputy Director of Policy at the Stroke Association, said: “High blood pressure often has no symptoms, and yet it’s much more common than most people think.

"We know that most strokes can and should be prevented and that’s why we’re urging everyone to have theirs checked.”