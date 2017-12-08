Driving conditions warning across Lancashire

Parts of Lancashire woke up to a dusting of snow after a Met Office warning for snow and ice came into effect today.

Forecasters have warned that up to five centimetres of snow could fall in parts of northern England throughout the course of the day.

And drivers are being warned to take extra care in the cold and icy conditions, which are thought to have caused at least one accident on the M6 so far today.

Other areas in Britain were blanketed in snow as forecasters warned up to 20cm (8in) could fall in places.

Storm Caroline, which brought more than 90mph gales to parts of northern Scotland, left an Arctic air flow in its wake, with temperatures plunging across the UK.

About 8cm of snow had already fallen in Aviemore, in the Scottish Highlands, by dawn on Friday, while parts of Northern Ireland, Wales and areas to the west of the Pennines had also seen a covering.

Forecasters said snow showers were likely to become more widespread throughout the day, and a yellow weather warning was in place for ice and snow across much of Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and parts of northern and western England.

Met Office meteorologist John West said: "We saw a fairly consistent stream of snow showers overnight, and there will be a constant feed throughout the day and into Friday.

"We could see some fairly significant accumulations. Broadly speaking we're looking at 2cm to 5cm, but in more exposed areas we could see 10cm to 20cm.

"It will also be bitterly cold, with highs of 2C or 3C outside those snow showers. But the wind chill is going to make it feel sub-zero."

Cold temperatures are likely to remain well into next week, with forecasters also warning that Sunday could see further heavy snow showers.

Another yellow weather warning for snow has been issued for central parts of the UK, which is in place from 4am on Sunday until just before midnight.

The wintry weather comes after Storm Caroline left thousands of homes in Scotland without power on Thursday.

Many train services were suspended, cancelled or delayed as a result of the weather conditions, while ferry services faced disruption.

Some flights in the Western Isles were also cancelled.

Very strong winds are expected to continue through Friday with gusts of 70mph to 80mph at times, especially over Shetland.

A number of schools will remain shut in the Highlands, having closed when the storm first brought high winds on Thursday.