Driver suffers 'serious' injuries after crash in Read

A driver has suffered 'serious' injuries after a crash between Whalley and Burnley.

Police were called to the incident at 2-19am this morning on the A671 Burnley Road/Whalley Road near Devil's Elbow.

It is believed to have involved a Volkswagon Tiguan and an Infiniti.

Insp Martyn Holt said: "Three people were taken to hospital - a driver and passenger from one car and the driver of the other.

"One of the drivers has suffered serious injuries but we don't know the extent of them at this time.

"The road was closed but it has just re-opened now.

"Accident investigators are attending the scene.

"We would appeal for anybody who witnesses the accident or the cars driving in the area to come forward with the log number of 186 of August 5th."