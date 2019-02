A car flipped onto its roof after an accident in Whalley Road, near Clitheroe Golf Club yesterday evening.

Police and crews from Clitheroe Fire attended the scene and the road was closed off.

A spokesman for Clitheroe Fire said: "Two pumps called out to a road traffic collision on Whalley Road, Clitheroe. Thankfully, minor injuries, but could have been a different outcome."