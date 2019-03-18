The Calder in Padiham nearly burst its banks late on Saturday afternoon

Dramatic images of weekend's floods in Padiham and the Ribble Valley

The incessant torrential rain which lashed Burnley, Padiham and the Ribble Valley created some dramatic, almost perilous conditions over the weekend, as these images show.


Fortunately, homes and businesses escaped damage this weekend, but these images show just how close the storm came to causing more serious issues.

Another view of the bridge

1. The bridge over the River Calder, Padiham

Police had to close this bridge on Saturday leading from Grindleton to Chatburn

2. Flooded bridge between Grindleton and Chatburn

Residents and firefighters helping out at Barrow School which was nearly flooded on Saturday

3. Sandbags at Barrow Primary School

The heavy rain caused this huge swell in the river on Saturday afternoon

4. Bridge over the Calder, Padiham

