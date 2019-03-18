Dramatic images of weekend's floods in Padiham and the Ribble Valley
The incessant torrential rain which lashed Burnley, Padiham and the Ribble Valley created some dramatic, almost perilous conditions over the weekend, as these images show.
Fortunately, homes and businesses escaped damage this weekend, but these images show just how close the storm came to causing more serious issues.
1. The bridge over the River Calder, Padiham
Another view of the bridge
2. Flooded bridge between Grindleton and Chatburn
Police had to close this bridge on Saturday leading from Grindleton to Chatburn
3. Sandbags at Barrow Primary School
Residents and firefighters helping out at Barrow School which was nearly flooded on Saturday
4. Bridge over the Calder, Padiham
The heavy rain caused this huge swell in the river on Saturday afternoon
