Dramatic image of tree on roof of Pendle hotel during Storm Arwen

This dramatic image of a tree that fell into Fence Gate Lodge in Fence during last night's storm was taken by David Heys.

By Susan Plunkett
Saturday, 27th November 2021, 4:03 pm
Updated Saturday, 27th November 2021, 4:04 pm

David, who lives next door to the lodge, was alerted to the incident when he saw the blue flashing lights of a fire engine, that was called to the scene at around 11pm.

David, who lives with his wife Jayne, said: "We didn't hear the tree fall as it was so noisy and windy outside."

It is believed the tree caused some damage to the roof of the 17th century building.

David Heys' photo of the tree that fell onto the roof of Fence Gate Lodge during Storm Arwen last night
Pendle