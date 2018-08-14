Downham’s record-breaking charity total

A record-breaking weekend of open gardens at Downham Hall resulted in a total profit of £7,858.50.

The cash is being split equally between The British Legion’s Poppy Appeal and Downham Village Hall.

Manned entirely by volunteers from both charities and local supporters, good weather brought the crowds out to enjoy both the gardens and a wide

range of musical entertainment.

Among the attractions on the day to keep the visitors entertained were Morris Dancing, stalls, cream teas, ice creams and Prosecco.

A spokesman said: “The Royal British Legion provides lifelong support for the Armed Forces community – serving men and women, veterans and their families. By wearing a poppy, people are supporting the Armed Forces both past and present – it is not only a symbol of Remembrance, but also of hope.”

She added: “As a result of the public’s support in the last year, The Royal British Legion has been able to answer more than a million requests for help from the armed forces community.

“In addition, Downham Village Hall is also a charity and is available as a newly modernised, flexible and reasonably priced venue for weddings, events and other celebrations.”