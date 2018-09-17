Double funeral for Burnley couple who died in Egyptian holiday resort

A joint funeral will be held on Wednesday for the Burnley couple who died on holiday in Egypt last month.

A service will be held at St Catherine's Church in Todmorden Road, Burnley, at 10am for John and Susan Cooper who died in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada.

The service will be followed by a private family cremation.

The couple's daughter, Kelly Ormerod, has asked that all the women mourners wear brightly coloured clothes as a special request for her mum who always said she did not want them to wear "dark, dreary"colours.

There is a request for family flowers only but donations are being accepted to Dementia UK and the Masonic charities c/o Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, Rossendale Road, Burnley.

John (69) and his 63-year-old wife were holidaying at the Steigenberger Aqua Magic Hotel when Kelly found them both seriously ill in their room when they failed to show up for breakfast.

Speaking through Burnley law firm Smith Jones Kelly has slammed the conduct of the Egyptian authorities as "little short of disgraceful" and praised the media for their help.

The has revealed that the Egyptian investigation is likely to be the subject of a formal complaint and further action in due course as Kelly and her family have considerable concerns regarding the Egyptian claims that the cause of the deaths was E. coli.

The bodies of the couple were recently repatriated to the UK and post-mortem and toxicology tests will now be undertaken as a matter of urgency, to try and determine the true cause of death.

A statement from Smith Jones said: "At this stage it is too early to speculate on the outcome of those investigations although it is fair to say that Kelly and her family have considerable concerns regarding the accuracy of recent reports emanating from the Egyptian authorities concerning the causes of death."



