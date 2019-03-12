Double celebrations for Clitheroe country market which returns next week

The popular Clitheroe Country Market reopens on Tuesday (March 19th), between 9-30am and noon after the winter break and as members busily bake, craft and grow in preparation, they look forward to a year of celebration.

This year marks the 50th year of the Country Market in Clitheroe and as events are being planned to mark the occasion, members would love to hear from anyone who has memories or photographs of past markets.

Ruth Cowperthwaite, Clitheroe market manager, said: “We are really looking forward to welcoming back our regular customers and catching up and hopefully seeing lots of new faces too.

"We are excited to be celebrating our half centenary and proud to be part of the Country Market ‘home producer’ tradition in Lancashire.

"Our birthday celebrations will be sure to include free cake so keep an eye out for our market news!”

She added: “We are still looking for new bakers, crafters and growers. Further details can be found at www.clitheroecountrymarket.co.uk or just call in at the United Reformed Church, Clitheroe, on a Tuesday morning for a chat.”