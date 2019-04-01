Donna’s impressive tenth marathon is no small feat

A nurse from Whalley is preparing to run an extraordinary tenth London Marathon in aid of national disability charity, Sense.

Donna Bibby, who has raised more than £10,000 to date by running the 26.2-mile races, says it was a conversation with another runner which convinced her to support Sense, a charity which supports people with complex disabilities.

The 41-year-old practice nurse said she wants to raise as much money as possible for the charity because of the worthwhile work they do.

She added: “I met a runner who had a deaf-blind son. The whole family were shocked and did not know where to turn until someone told them about Sense.

“He said that him and his wife would not have coped without the charity’s support. The family’s courage and resilience really inspired me, and since then, I have been a lifelong supporter and fundraiser for the charity.”

Richard Kramer, Chief Executive at Sense, said: “We’re delighted and grateful that Donna has chosen to support Sense by taking on the incredible challenge of running the London Marathon.

“It’s thanks to people like Donna that Sense is able to support people with complex disabilities, including those who are deafblind, to communicate and experience the world.

“We wish Donna the very best of luck on the day and look forward to cheering her on at the London Marathon.”

Donna has already raised over £1,000. To sponsor Donna, please visit: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/DonnaBibby

