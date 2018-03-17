Donna’s epic ninth marathon is no small feat!

Whalley woman Donna Bibby is not your ordinary runner.

For the 40-year-old practice nurse is preparing to lace her trainers to run an extraordinary ninth London Marathon in aid of national disability charity, Sense.

Donna, who has raised £10,000 to date thanks to her nine consecutive marathon runs, says she is looking forward to the challenge.

She said: “I am so excited. I absolutely love running and it’s not about beating last year’s time, but it’s all about enjoying the day and raising money for charity.”

Sense is a national disability charity that supports people with complex communication needs, including those who are deafblind, to be understood, connected and valued. Sense supports children, young people and adults in their home and in the community.

Donna, who works at the A&E department at Royal Blackburn Hospital and local GP surgeries, said it was a conversation with another runner that convinced her to support Sense.

She explained: “I first ran the London Marathon in 2010 and I met a runner who had a deafblind son. The whole family were shocked and did not know where to turn until someone told them about Sense. He said that him and his wife would not have coped without the charity’s support. The family’s courage and resilience really inspired me, and since then, I have been a lifelong supporter and fundraiser for the charity.”

Donna, who will be accompanied by her partner, Will, when she travels to London, said she wants to challenge herself even further and will carry on running in the future. “I’ve been lucky to have been able to run the marathons. It’s a privilege I plan to carry on for as long as I can. I enjoy it so much. The atmosphere is fantastic and everyone is cheering you on.”

Donna is hoping to run the 26-mile race in five hours and has raised £498.50 so far, but is hoping to exceed her target of £1,500.

Anyone wishing to sponsor her can do so by logging onto https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/DonnaBibby