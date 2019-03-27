Don't lose your vote call to Ribble Valley electors

Voters in the Ribble Valley are reminded to register to vote by April 12th or miss out on the forthcoming local government elections.

Ribble Valley goes to the polls in borough and parish council elections on Thursday, May 2nd.

Borough councillors are responsible for making decisions on running services, such as planning, recycling and refuse collection, sport and leisure, while parish councillors are statutory consultees and take a significant role in negotiating with and influencing other organisations, such as the borough council, health authorities and the police.

Anyone who wants to vote in local government elections must be on the electoral register by midnight on Friday, April 12th.

Ribble Valley Borough Council’s electoral and licensing officer, Jane Horsfield, said: “Local government elections are an opportunity to make your voice heard and have a say on who represents you on issues that directly affect your day-to-day life.

“If you have recently turned 18 or moved home, it is particularly important that you ensure you are registered to vote, which takes just five minutes online.”

Anyone who was registered to vote in the last election and their details have not changed, will still be registered to vote.

To be eligible to register to vote people must be aged 16 or over (a person may register to vote at 16, but may not vote until they are 18), a British or qualifying Commonwealth citizen who has leave to enter and remain in the UK or does not require such leave, or a citizen of the Republic of Ireland or other European Union (EU) member state.

To register to vote visit: gov.uk/register-to-vote or for further details call Ribble Valley Borough Council’s elections team on 01200 414411.

● Remember to check your poll card as some Ribble Valley wards have changed following a local government boundary review. Most of the changes are minor, such as a change in name, but several wards have been divided, some new wards created and the boundaries of others changed, meaning electors may be voting in a new ward and even at a new polling station, particularly in Clitheroe, East Whalley and Billington. Full details of the boundary changes including maps are available at ribblevalley.gov.uk.