Domino’s takeaway at former Clitheroe pub

Planners have approved an application for part of a derelict pub to be used as a hot food takeaway.

Members of Ribble Valley Borough Council’s planning and development committee agreed on Thursday to approve plans for part of the ground floor of The White Horse Inn on York Street in Clitheroe to be used by Domino’s Pizza.

The applicant, Stansfield Developments Limited at Billington, wishes to use one of the retail units and apartments on the ground floor, occupying the former bar, kitchen and toilet areas of the pub at the rear of the building.

The proposed takeaway will have opening hours of 9am to 11pm.

Local residents objected to the plans on the grounds that the takeaway will create more traffic, noise, rubbish and smells in that area.

They added that it is “inappropriate” to use the building, which lies within Clitheroe Conservation Area, as a takeaway considering its history, the fact that it has an outstanding facade and is “attractive architecturally”.

The residents went on to argue that the town has enough takeaways already.

Members of Clitheroe Town Council also objected to the plans because of the loss of a residential apartment from the applicant’s original proposal. They argued there is “significant need” for accommodation in the town.