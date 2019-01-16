Do you know an inspiring child or young person from the Ribble Valley?

Inspiring children and young people from the Ribble Valley can now be nominated to receive a recognition award.

PROUD will recognise the successes and contributions made by children and young people who are currently being looked after, or have previously been looked after.

Achievements in their own lives and helping others will be recognised by the PROUD awards and nominations, which are now open, will close at noon on Friday.

Any child or young person up to 25, who is currently looked after or has been previously, can be nominated for an award either individually or as part of a group. A young person can be nominated by someone who worked with them up to 12 months ago - the person making the nomination doesn't necessarily have to be working with them currently.

Nominations can be made in the following five award categories: positive choices and achievements; responding to the needs of others; outstanding service to the community; UR talented and the Danny Collins inspiration award.

Young people are able to nominate staff and volunteers who have made a difference to their lives in the PROUD+ category of the awards.

People can nominate online at www.lancashirechildrenstrust.org.uk/news.

County Councillor Susie Charles, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People and Schools, said: "Many children and young people face significant difficulties in their lives which they need to try to overcome. These difficulties can often be very challenging for them.

"If you know a child or young person who you think deserves special recognition, this is your chance to reward them by nominating them for an award.

"Whatever the achievement, whether it's caring for someone, helping out in the community, overcoming personal hardship, volunteering, sporting or artistic talent, or showing outstanding spirit, please make sure you tell us about it. No achievement is too small to be considered."

Everyone who is nominated will receive a congratulatory letter and a certificate of recognition.

Any young person who needs help to write their nomination form can speak to a carer or personal advisor, or email PROUDrecognition@lancashire.gov.uk.