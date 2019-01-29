Do you have any old memories of this Clitheroe well?

A request for memories about one of the borough's oldest monuments has received a great response.

Coun. Sue Hind, who represents the Edisford and Low Moor ward on Ribble Valley Borough Council, had a letter featured in last week's Clitheroe Advertiser and Times calling for local residents to get in touch with her to share their memories and old photos of Heild Well which is situated outside The Dog on Wellgate.

Local resident Phyllis Garner has shared her memories about Heild Well.

Heild Well is one of three wells in the town - the other two are St Mary’s Well and Stock’s Well - which were the chief water sources for Clitheroe residents until the mid-1850s when a piped water supply was introduced.

Coun. Hind was particularly interested to find out more about an incident involving the well during which a little girl, who was paddling in it, cut her foot on a piece of glass. If this person still lives in Clitheroe Coun. Hind said she would be keen to speak to her.

Delighted with the response to her appeal from local residents, Coun. Hind said: "The most interesting memory to date was from Phyllis Garner (pictured) who is 87 years young. When Phyllis was 10 years old she can remember being taken by her mother to the dentist, a Mr Pinder, on Wellgate.

"She sat in the dentist’s chair and was given a ‘prick’ prior to an extraction. Phyllis decided she didn’t want to stay for the rest of the treatment so she leapt up from the chair and ran along Wellgate and stood in the middle of the water in Heild Well. Her mother didn’t want to get wet so she enlisted the help of Phyllis’ brother who happened to work for the fishmonger Jack

Hall. He had to wade in and pull her out of the water. She was so distraught that her mother did not take her back for the extraction!"

Coun. Hind would still like to hear from any other Clitheronians who can remember the incident involving the little girl at the well when it had water in it. She can be contacted on 01200 859221 or s1ueh@aol.com