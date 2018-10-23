Dig out your best wellies for this year's Clitheroe Community Bonfire

Are you the owner of a snazzy pair of wellies? If so, dig them out, as they could result in you being the person chosen to light this year’s bonfire on Clitheroe Castle field.

Andy Belcham, bonfire committee chairman, said: “We are going to be picking the lucky winner to light the bonfire based upon the best wellies, so get yourself on to Facebook with some wellie-selfies so we know who to look out for on the night.”

Not long now until the extravaganza.

With just over a week to go to Clitheroe Community Bonfire and Fireworks Display, the event’s committee and its 60 volunteers are putting the finishing touches to the popular evening which will be held on Saturday, November 3rd, from 6pm.

“What we do need to stress is that this is a ticketed event,” said Andy. “We don’t want to disappoint anyone on the gate who hasn’t got a ticket so we are urging people to make sure they have bought tickets in advance from Dawson’s or Banana News or online through our link on our Facebook page – www.facebook.com/bonfire2014”

The Clitheroe Bonfire and organised fireworks display is a large scale community event that draws thousands of people together from across the town and the Ribble Valley.

Each year, thousands of pounds worth of proceeds are shared between local charities.

This year the proceeds will go to more than 10 local charities and groups.

The event is widely supported by members of Clitheroe’s many service club organisations including Clitheroe Lions, Clitheroe Rotary, Ribblesdale Rotary and Clitheroe Round Table.