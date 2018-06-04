Diary date for sizzling ‘Love Clitheroe’ BBQ

A tasty free barbecue and summer fun day – Love Clitheroe – will take centre stage in the town on Saturday, June 16th.

Hundreds of town folk have enjoyed the annual barbecue in previous years and with the sun set to shine there will plenty to do with free bouncy castles and slides, a tug of war, face painting and a football penalty shoot out to keep the kids entertained.

The event has been organised by local churches and Clitheroe Christians in Partnership and will be held at the usual venue, Castle Fields, from noon until 3pm.

Spokesman, Dave Thornber, said: “The purpose of the day is to do exactly as it says on the tin – to Love Clitheroe – and that’s why everything is free.

“There is no catch, this is a gift from the local churches to the town.”

Mr Thornber added: “This is a great family event and has become the highlight of the year for the churches and many of the families that come along and enjoy it.

“The churches collaborate with local butchers and businesses to source the meat, the bread and even a barbecue itself.

“The local church is here to serve the community and share the love that Jesus has for us, and that is why we do this.

“It is great to see so many families from all over the Ribble Valley and beyond come together on this special day.”

This is the ninth year Clitheroe Christians in Partnership has hosted this community-spirited event for the whole town.

The barbecue has always proved a hit with crowds who in previous years have travelled from far and wide to tuck into delicious hot food.

Almost 1,500 people have in the past been entertained by a magician as they waited patiently for their free burger, while craft making and face painting have also been on offer in previous years to keep the youngsters entertained throughout the event.