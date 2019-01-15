Diary date for Clitheroe sepsis group meeting

The support group is there for anyone who has been affected by sepsis in any way
Have you been affected by sepsis?

Sepsis is the body's life-threatening response to infection which can lead to tissue damage, organ failure and death.

Members of the Lancashire Sepsis Support Group are inviting Ribble Valley residents to attend a meeting in Clitheroe on Monday (January 21st) between 6-30 and 8pm, at Trinity Methodist Church, Wesleyan Row, Parson Lane, Clitheroe, BB7 2JY.

Julie Carman, retired NHS employee and now a volunteer with the UK Sepsis Trust, said: "Our support groups provide a great opportunity for sepsis survivors and those bereaved by sepsis to gain support, ask questions and receive information to aid their recovery."