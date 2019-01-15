Diary date for Clitheroe sepsis group meeting

Have you been affected by sepsis?

Sepsis is the body's life-threatening response to infection which can lead to tissue damage, organ failure and death.

Members of the Lancashire Sepsis Support Group are inviting Ribble Valley residents to attend a meeting in Clitheroe on Monday (January 21st) between 6-30 and 8pm, at Trinity Methodist Church, Wesleyan Row, Parson Lane, Clitheroe, BB7 2JY.

Julie Carman, retired NHS employee and now a volunteer with the UK Sepsis Trust, said: "Our support groups provide a great opportunity for sepsis survivors and those bereaved by sepsis to gain support, ask questions and receive information to aid their recovery."