Department of Transport to invest £53m in North West roads

The Department of Transport have revealed that some £53m is set to be invested in the North West's roads, with Lancashire to receive the fourth-highest amount of funding per 1,000 people in the region.



Following the announcement of the Budget, drivers and cyclists will be encouraged to see that the extra £53m from the DfT will be committed to road repairs across the North West counties of Cumbria, Greater Manchester, Merseyside, Cheshire, and Lancashire, with the Roads Minister keen to "keep drivers and cyclists safe."

According to government figures, Lancashire will receive £10,230,000 from the North West fund to improve the road conditions for its 1,170,000 inhabitants meaning that an average of £8,740 per 1,000 people will be spent on the area's roads - the fourth-highest proportional amount after Cumbria (£24,000/1,000 people), Cheshire East (£12,220/1,000 people), and Cheshire West & Chester (£10,380/1,000 people).

“Potholes are a huge problem for all road users, and too often we see issues occurring at the same place time after time," said Roads Minister Jesse Noman. “The North West will be getting an extra £53 million this winter to keep its roads in good condition to keep drivers and cyclists safe.”