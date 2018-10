Clitheroe Residents’ Action Group staged a protest against what it believes is excessive housing development, before tonight’s meeting of Ribble Valley Borough Council.

Members gathered outside the council's chambers on Church Street holding placards saying "no more building in Clitheroe"!

A petition containing 1,500 signatures was also handed in to councillors in a bid to stop building on three new sites not originally earmarked for development in RVBC’s blueprint for housing.