Delight as A59 roundabout at notorious accident black spot opens ahead of schedule

A new roundabout junction near Clitheroe has been opened this morning after surfacing work was finished over the weekend.

The sunny weather allowed good progress with the task of surfacing the roundabout, with the A59, Pendle Road and Clitheroe Road now fully open for the first time since the start of the project in August 2018.

Lancashire County Council is appealing to people to take particular care using the roundabout until the last stage of work takes place to paint road markings and apply anti-skid surfacing in a few weeks' time.

A final weekend closure is planned for this work from 7pm on Friday, March 8th, to 6am on Monday, March 11th, and some traffic management will stay in place on the roundabout until this has been done.

The new roundabout replaces the previous staggered junction of the A59 to improve safety and allow for higher levels of traffic.

The scheme is being funded by Taylor Wimpey as part of planning permission for its nearby housing site with access off Pendle Road, with Lancashire County Council having appointed Eric Wright Civil Engineering Ltd to carry out the construction.

County Coun. Keith Iddon, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: "I'm glad that the new roundabout is now open and we've been able to remove the diversion, giving full access again to Pendle Road and Clitheroe Road.

"There is still some work left to do and I'd ask people to take particular care until the road markings are in place, and while they and others get used to the new road layout. The new surface now needs to be left to cure for a few weeks until we can do the final work to paint road markings and apply anti-skid surfacing.

"This junction had a poor safety record and the new roundabout should make it much safer, as well as more suitable for higher volumes of traffic as the area develops.

"We had planned in a number of further weekend closures of the A59 in case they were needed, however the sunny weather over the weekend has allowed most of the work to be done, with only one further weekend closure now needed."

The final work to paint road markings and lay anti-skid surfacing could have to be rescheduled if the weather is very bad. Lancashire County Council will issue updates on its website, Twitter and Facebook if there is any change to the planned road closure.