Dedicated Ribble Valley residents launch group to put pride back into Clitheroe

A call for Ribble Valley residents to take more pride in their hometown has seen the launch of a group devoted to putting pride back into Clitheroe.

And Clean up Clitheroe already has 134 members less than a month after it was officially launched.

And with two litter picks already under its belt the group looks set to be a force to be reckoned with.

The driving force behind the group are Clitheroe residents Jeanette Pateman-Shepherd and Gary Kent.

Jeanette made the call for volunteers to step forward to spruce up their town in response to a post on social media about the amount of litter and 'grot spot' areas in Clitheroe.

Several people volunteered their help and the group evolved from there.

Gary, a well known conservationist and green campaigner, said: "The group is an evolving entity and with the passion that members have shown I truly believe that, as a group, we can make Clitheroe better again.

"We want to establish ourselves, starting with litter picks and then begin to work on ideas for small projects we can tackle."

Clean Up Clitheroe is working in partnership with Ribble Valley Council's parks department and Nadine Rawcliffe who is the community outreach worker for Tesco in the town.

Litter picks have been carried out in and around Clitheroe Castle with the skate park and rose garden targeted by volunteers who have collected several bags of rubbish.

Anyone is welcome to join the group by going to the facebook page Clean Up Clitheroe.