Deadline looms for Ribble Valley’s mental health grants scheme

Groups and projects in the Ribble Valley wishing to apply for a grant to help those who struggle with their mental health are being asked to come forward.

The Blurred Line Foundation, which aims to support charities and organisations by providing them with funding to help people in the Ribble Valley, was launched by law student Lewis Baxter earlier this year.

The 20-year-old, who himself battled with depression, is encouraging others to speak about the illness.

With a fund of almost £7,500 to allocate, each organisation can apply for grants of up to £750. Eligible projects must benefit residents in the Ribble Valley, and groups who are based in other parts of Lancashire are welcome to apply, providing work takes place in the Ribble Valley or can demonstrate borough residents are the beneficiaries.

Closing date for applications is Friday, March 1st, and all successful applicants will be notified at the end of March.

The Blurred Line will give priority to smaller grassroots organisations.

For more information, log onto www.lancsfoundation.org.uk