Date set for reopening of Whalley Library

A library will reopen this month after being marked for closure almost two years ago.

Whalley Library will reopen on Monday, January 29th, with the deputy leader of Lancashire County Council, Coun. Albert Atkinson opening the doors to the community facility at 9am.

A total of 26 libraries across the region, including Whalley Library, were closed at the end of 2016 as part of cost-cutting measures by the county council.

The Conservatives, who gained control last May, then announced that nine of them would open again. They include Barrowford, Bolton-le-Sands, Burnley Campus, Freckleton, Fulwood, Lostock Hall, Oswaldtwistle, Silverdale and Whalley.