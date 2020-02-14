'Dangerous' vandals putting lives at risk after nails and tacks left in the middle of a busy Whalley road

Villagers in Whalley and car drivers are being asked to be vigilant after several incidents of vandals leaving nails and tacks on Mitton Road.



Police are asking witnesses to come forward to help find the culprits responsible for the dangerous acts. Police have warned that any person caught putting the safety of car drivers at risk will be prosecuted.

Police found these nails on Mitton Road, Whalley

Sgt Kevin Day, of Clitheroe Police, is investigating the incidents. He said: "The Ribble Valley police have been made aware of a number of incidents whereby roofing tacks have been found on Mitton Road in Whalley. Local officers have been patrolling the area and appeals have been put out for any information. We are speaking with partner agencies with a view to ensuring that we are keeping the road safe and working to prevent and detect any criminal activity that comes to our attention. There are specific offences in relation to throwing items into the road and they carry a considerable penalty. Any person caught putting the safety of other road users at risk will be prosecuted. We ask that anybody who has information that could assist with our enquiries contacts 101 or their local officer via the Lancashire Police Website."

Also concerned is Whalley councillor Mark Hindle, who said: "I have been informed by several local residents that tacks and nails have been thrown on the Mitton Road near the bridge. "There have also been multiple complaints about dangerous parking The nails has caused several flat tyres and people have been lucky nothing more serious has happened. The police have been informed and Coun. Ged Mirfin and myself would ask whoever is doing this stupid and dangerous thing to stop immediately before a serious injury is caused."