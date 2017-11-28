Dance contest sees talented Valley stars bag big rewards

Twinkle-toed dancers from Danceworks Clitheroe and Whalley travelled to Dorset to show off their fancy footwork at the Wessex Freestyle Dance Championships.

The three boys and 14 girls won lots of trophies having prepared routines in freestyle solo, slow dance, freestyle pairs, slow pairs, freestyle trios and street dance.

Most notably 11 dancers qualified for the prestigious Sunday evening Freestyle Solo Grand Final in their sections.

Five-year-old Ruby Sullivan, was placed first in the under-6 starter category and nine-year-old Maisy Barber was placed first in her category.

Maisy said: “I felt shocked and overwhelmed with my first place. I loved every minute of dancing at the competition.”

Earlier in the weekend, Rebecca Ingham (12), was placed first in the under-14 beginner slow dance category and went on to win the beginner category - dancing against the winners of all beginner sections aged 12 and above. Ruby Sullivan came first in the under-6 intermediate slow dance, securing two first place trophies in the contest.