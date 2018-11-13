Curry night turns up heat at Clitheroe charity feast

Two Valley friends and charity fundraisers, Derek Russell and Wayne Ellison, celebrated their recent climb up Africa’s highest mountain along with over 100 guests at a special “Kilimanjaro Curry Evening”.

Staged at St Michael and St John’s Social Centre, the self-named “Kili Killers” appeared resplendent in the special celebratory T-shirts they had produced.

Derek, from Clitheroe and Wayne, who lives in Gisburn, climbed Kilimanjaro and raised thousands of pounds for Alder Hey Children’s Hospital at the end of September. As soon as they returned, the tireless fundraisers began organising the charity curry evening, which proved to be a huge success raising a further £608.

Derek said: “We had staged a number of curry evenings last year as part of our fundraising activities. They had always been immense fun, very well attended and after each we were asked ‘when are you doing the next one?’.

“We thought having another would be a great way to share the photographs we had taken during our Kili trip with the people who had supported us, to be able to explain about our experiences and to let them know how much we had raised and to do so in relaxed surroundings, whilst enjoying great food together!”

“We thought the evening was very successful; our guests all seemed to enjoy themselves and to appreciate what we were trying to achieve.”

Wayne added: “As usual we received a lot of praise for the ‘great food’. Despite some technical hitches our slideshow presentation seemed well received and enjoyed by all. The night was rounded off with a disco by local DJ Lucy ‘Gloestix’ Heatherall, and many of the guests were still on the dance floor until the last note was played”

“The icing on the cake, however, has to be raising a further £608 for Alder Hey. Seven of our fellow ‘Kili Killers’ joined us on the night.

“It was great to be reunited with them so shortly after returning from Africa and to be able to celebrate our group achievement together.”