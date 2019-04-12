Crucial £36,000 grant to help Clitheroe football club attract 150 new players

Thanks to a £36,000 grant from from the Premier League, The FA, and the Government’s Football Foundation, the Rimington Recreation Association have officially unveiled their new changing pavilion, which will support over 150 new players.

Set to be opened tomorrow at 12.15pm, the new changing pavilion is located at the Coulthurst Sports Ground on Back Lane in Rimington and is set to enable partner club Rimington FC to develop both the adult and junior football sections of the club.

Sure to improve the sustainability of the club, the funding injection - which has been made possible thanks to the £36,323 grant from authorities - is anticipated that it will help Rimington FC to attract an additional 150 players over the next five years.

"By providing more high-quality facilities, coupled with coaching at the appropriate age group, the Football Foundation aims to improve the experience for regular players as well as attracting new players to the game," reads the foundation's mantra. "Many of the new state-of-the-art facilities will serve to strengthen the connection between professional football clubs and their local communities, particularly in the most deprived areas of the country, through the professional clubs’ community trusts’ outreach work."

Founded in 2000, the Football Foundation is the largest sports charity in the UK, developing new and refurbished grassroots sports facilities in order to improve the quality and experience of playing sport at the grassroots level. Since 2000, it has provided 593 grants worth £19.9m towards grassroots projects worth over £39.5m across the whole of West Riding County FA region.