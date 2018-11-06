Crowds gather to watch huge poppy projected on Clitheroe Castle

Crowds and television crews gathered to watch the image of a poppy projected on to Clitheroe Castle as part of commemorations to mark the end of the First World War.

The projection, which was visible from the town centre and the north of Clitheroe, attracted crowds yesterday evening and featured on BBC North West Tonight.

Organised by Ribble Valley Borough Council, local companies including Andy Waddington Electrical Contractor, who captured the photo above, helped to make the idea a reality.

Ribble Valley Mayor Stuart Carefoot said: “The poppy switch-on caused quite a stir in Clitheroe town centre, with people stopping in the street to look at it and take photographs.

“The First World War has provided many opportunities to acknowledge the sacrifice made by local men and women, who were killed or wounded in action, or worked tirelessly at home in the fields and factories.

“The council has marked every stage of the centenary, with tree-planting schemes, vigils and a garden of light, and is proud to mark this final national commemoration.

“I would like to thank council officers and contractors involved in the poppy projection for producing such an impressive and moving spectacle.”

The poppy will remain switched on until 7pm on Sunday, when the mayor will light a beacon – one of 1,000 across the country – marking the historic Armistice, after which church bells will peal in a celebration of peace.

Residents wishing to watch the Clitheroe Castle beacon being lit are advised that the best vantage point will be at the castle gates in Castlegate, as the beacon will be lit in front of the poppy and will not be visible from the castle grounds.

It will take the beacon about an hour to burn out, at which point the poppy will be switched off.