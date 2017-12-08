Crowds enjoy Whalley Pickwick extravaganza

Despite the cold and wintry weather, hundreds of people descended into Whalley to enjoy the annual Pickwick festivities.

Villagers and visitors from far and wide turned the clock back last night (Thursday) as they enjoyed the Christmas event, which marks its 29th year.

Stallholders serve hot food on a cold evening

A variety of traditional and fun-filled attractions at the Victorian-themed event kept the crowds entertained and the festival was opened by members of Whalley in Bloom.

Traders were dressed in Dickensian costumes as they sold yuletide gifts.

There was live music, food stalls, a fairground, carol singing, Father Christmas and plenty of carol singing and children's entertainment.