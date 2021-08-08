Woman (33) to appear before magistrates charged with outraging public decency after police catch her urinating in Burnley town centre
A 33-year-old woman has been charged with outraging public decency after she was caught urinating in Burnley town centre.
Sunday, 8th August 2021, 7:28 pm
Updated
Sunday, 8th August 2021, 7:32 pm
The woman, who is due to appear before Burnley Magistrates Court, was caught by police officers.
While officers were dealing with another incident in the town centre, the woman then caused damaged to a police car.
The woman was detained overnight in custody after a spokesman for Burnley police said: "This behaviour will not be tolerated."