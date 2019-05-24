Vulnerable pensioner disappears from a Lancashire care home after morning walk

An active police search is underway to find a vulnerable pensioner who disappeared from a care home in Burnley.



Police officers are searching for Melvyn Dillon, 79, after he went missing from Acorn Heights Care Home in Manchester Road on Tuesday morning (May 22).

Staff are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare as he suffers with type 1 Diabetes and has missed a number of doses.

Melvyn was last seen at 10.35am and was reported missing after he failed to return to the care home following one of his regular morning walks.

Staff said Melvyn usually goes out for about an hour and his carers began to grow concerned after he failed to return that morning.

Melvyn is known to become confused and has disappeared before.

He likes to travel on public transport and has previously been found in London and Newcastle after catching a train from Preston.

Melvyn is a described as 5'6'' tall with a medium build, white hair and usually clean shaven.

He was last seen wearing a brown coat, black blazer, khaki trousers and brown shoes.

If you have any information that could help bring Melvyn home safely, please contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log number 1393 of the 22nd May 2019.