Urgent appeal for missing 15-year-old Burnley girl

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the whereabouts of Burnley teenager Kristina Ginova.

The 15-year-old has been missing from the Reedley Marina area since midday yesterday (Monday.

She is described as a white female, 5ft. 4ins tall, of slim build, with long black straight hair to the waist.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "She is wearing a black woolly crop top style jumper, blue ripped jeans and white Nike trainers. Kristina is also wearing false acrylic nails in baby pink. If anyone has any information in relation to the whereabouts of Kristina please call 101 quoting reference LC-20190429-0542."