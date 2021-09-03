Two to appear in court to face drug dealing charges after police find crack cocaine and heroin at Pendle property
Two people were arrested at a house in Pendle in the early hours of yesterday after numerous street deal wraps of crack cocaine and heroin was discovered by police.
Friday, 3rd September 2021, 2:41 pm
The find came after Pendle taskforce had cause to stop and search a female in Basil Street, Colne.
A significant amount of class A drugs and drug supply Items were also found.
Two people were arrested on suspicion of drug supply and, after further inquiries were carried out, the crown prosecution authorised charges.
Amy MacSween and Michael Watson of Curzon Street, Colne, have both been charged with possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin and have been remanded in police custody until they appear in court.