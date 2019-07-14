Two men charged following £1m. raids arrest in Gisburn

Two men arrested by police in Gisburn as part of a major investigation into an organised criminal gang have been charged.

Brian Thexton (43) and Ronald Thexton (35) were arrested on Thursday in the Gisburn area.

Thexton, of White Lund Road, Morecambe, and Ronald Thexton, of Park Road, Bishop Auckland, were both charged with conspiring to steal from another and conspiring to commit a burglary with intent to steal.

Police say the charges relate to a series of alleged thefts and burglaries, said to have been carried out across North Lancashire and Northern England.