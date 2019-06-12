Two Lancashire men arrested on suspicion of murder after body is discovered in a Blackburn home

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man's body was found at a home in Blackburn.



Detectives investigating the murder of Steven Thurston in Blackburn have arrested two men.

Steven Thurston, 50, was discovered dead at his home in Blackburn after suffering significant head injuries.

The men, one aged 22, from Accrington and the other aged 30, from Blackburn, have both been detained on suspicion of murder following their arrest last night (Tuesday, June 11).

They remain in custody this afternoon (Wednesday, June 12).

A 52-year-old woman from Blackburn has also been arrested in connection with the investigation and is also in custody.

Police launched a murder enquiry after the body of Steven Thurston, 50, was found inside his home in Sussex Drive, Blackburn at around 12.50am on Monday (June 10).

A Home Office post-mortem examination revealed that Steven had died from significant head injuries.

Detective Chief Inspector Zoe Russo, of the Force Major Investigation Team, is leading the enquiry.

She said: “While we have now made a number of arrests this is just the latest stage of our investigation which is very much on-going.

"I would continue to appeal for anyone with information, however insignificant they may think it is, to come forward and contact us.”

Steven’s family have since paid tribute to the 50-year-old murder victim, describing Steven as "the kindest, caring, loving father, son and brother whose door was always open to help others.”

Anybody with information should contact us on 101, quoting log 47 of June 10.

Alternatively, you can reach independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.