Two further arrests as Nelson murder enquiry continues

The men, aged 17 and 43, both from Nelson, were arrested on Friday on suspicion of murder. They were interviewed and have now been released under investigation.

Officers were called shortly before 1pm on Monday, November 8th, to a bungalow in Berkeley Close where they discovered the body of 48-year-old Michael James Brierley.

It is believed he had been the victim of a sustained assault, suffering multiple serious, chest, leg, arm and head injuries. Work is ongoing to establish his exact cause of death.

Detectives are still appealing for witnesses following the murder of a man in Nelson

On Friday, following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Naeem Mustafa (45), of St Paul’s Road, Nelson, was charged with murder and S20 wounding, which relates to a separate female victim.

He appeared at Burnley Magistrates’ court on Saturday, and was remanded to appear at Preston Crown Court on Tuesday.

Jodie Clough (33), of Brown Street West, Colne, has been charged with assisting an offender and also appeared at court on Saturday. She was released on court bail.

A 41-year-old man from Brierfield arrested on suspicion of murder has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for witnesses and are particularly keen to hear from anybody who saw anyone entering or leaving 10 Berkeley Close between Sunday, November 7th, and Monday, November 8th.

They also want to hear from anybody with information on Mr Brierley’s movements in the days leading up to his death.

Det. Chief Insp. Allen Davies, from Lancashire’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “While we have made some further arrests and secured charges against two individuals our enquiries are very much ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who ha has any information and who has not yet spoken to police to come forward and contact us.

“Mr Brierley’s family have been updated on the latest developments and they are continuing to be supported by specially trained officers. My thoughts remain with them at this time.”

Information can be reported by calling 101 quoting incident reference 623 of November 8th.