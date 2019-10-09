Trainee accountant caught drink driving in Clitheroe

A drink-drive trainee accountant was alleged to have sped off from the police at more than 70mph in Clitheroe at 2am, a court heard.



Lucy McDermott was at the wheel of a black Audi A3, when officers, in a patrol car, approached behind her. They claimed she sped off on the 40mph road and that caught their attention.

Prosecutor Miss Parveen Akhtar told Burnley magistrates: "They activated their lights and requested the vehicle to stop. It stopped. Whilst talking to the driver the officers smelled alcohol on her breath and noticed her eyes were glazed.”

Miss Akhtar said the 20-year-old defendant gave a roadside reading of 56 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath and was arrested. She blew 47 microgrammes at the police station. The legal limit is 35. She had no previous convictions.

McDermott's solicitor told the court she was not charged with a speeding offence. She did not accept she drove off from the officers.

The lawyer continued: "If she had driven off at 70mph, there would have been some sort of police chase. She doesn’t accept that is part of her case.”

The solicitor said the defendant had been at a friend’s house, had four glasses of wine over a seven/ eight hour period and had been having a takeaway. She felt totally fine and decided to get in the car and drive hone.

The lawyer added: "It was her first time at the police station. It was a bit of a wake-up call for the defendant, a place I am sure she wouldn’t like to go to again.”

The lawyer handed the Bench a letter, which she said “outlines the impact on her career.” She added: "She will struggle in terms of her employment.”

McDermott, of Warmden Avenue, Accrington, admitted driving with excess alcohol on Whalley Road, on September 20th. She was fined £400, with a £40 victim surcharge and £85 costs and was banned for a year.