Teen found with 'large quantity' of heroin and crack cocaine in Nelson jailed

On January 6th, 2021, officers from the Pendle Task Force arrested Adam Mullarkey (19), following a stop search on Brunswick Street, Nelson.

Police said Mullarkey was found in possession of a large quantity of heroin and crack cocaine. Prior to this, Mullarkey had also been arrested on two previous occasions for again being in possession of a quantity of heroin and crack cocaine. As a result Mullarkey was remanded to prison where they have remained until sentencing.

Today, Mullarkey was convicted to 21 months in prison.

A spokesman for Nelson, Brierfield and Barrowford Police, said: "Drug dealing will not be tolerated in this area and we will make every effort to continue targeting those people that do.