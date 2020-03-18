Suspended sentence given to Ribble Valley carer for second knife possession offence

A 49-year-old carer has been given a suspended jail term for his second knife possession offence.

Iain Anderson had the blade on Greenacre Street in Clitheroe. He was spared immediate custody, as Blackburn Magistrates Court decided it would be unjust to lock him up.

A 49-year-oldcarer from Clitheroe has been given a suspended jail term at Blackburn magistrates for his second knife possession offence

The Bench said the previous crime was more than 20 years ago and his partner, for whom he is the registered primary carer, would suffer.

Anderson had earlier admitted having a knife, failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when suspected of having driven a vehicle, not having insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, on February 2nd.

The defendant, of Peel Street, Clitheroe, was given a total of 21 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, with a 15 -day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He was ordered to pay a £122 victim surcharge, with £85 costs and was banned from driving for 29 months.