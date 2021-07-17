Suspected teen dealer arrested after Burnley Police seize cash and drugs
An 18-year-old man has been arrested and remains in police custody after the discovery of 36 snap bags and a quantity of cash.
Just after this arrest, Burnley Taskforce have located and dismantled a cannabis cultivation, which they estimate to be valued at £26,000.
The arrest was made yesterday afternoon (Friday).
A spokesman for Burnley and Padiham Police said: "This afternoon the Burnley Taskforce have arrested an 18-year-old male on suspicion of possession of a controlled drug with intent to supply. We have seized over 36 snap bags and a quantity of cash. He is currently in custody waiting to be processed. Just after this arrest we have located and dismantled a cannabis cultivation, which we estimate to be valued at 26k.
"We will continue to target and disrupt those involved in the production and supply of drugs in Burnley.
"You can report drug dealing in your area by: calling us on 101 or information can be reported anonymously via the independant charity crimestoppers: 0800 555 111."