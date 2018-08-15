Suspected drug driver arrested following serious collision with elderly man

Police are appealing for information after an elderly pedestrian was seriously injured in a road accident.



An 80-year-old man suffered leg and head injuries when he was involved in a collision with an Audi A3 S Line in Byron Road, Colne, at around 3-15pmon Sunday.

A 41-year-old man from Nelson was later arrested on suspicion of drug driving and failing to stop following a road traffic collision. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

The elderly man man was taken to Royal Preston Hospital. His condition is described as serious but stable.

If you witnessed the incident or have any information you can email PC David Todhunter on 3730@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or call police on 101.