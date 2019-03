Police have put out an alert for a stolen car

Ribble Valley Police tweeted: "Have you seen this car in the Ribble Valley today?

"This white Audi Q7 S-line reg MK16 DZW was stolen from outside a house in Whalley overnight.

"We believe it could still be around Clitheroe so if you see it, please call us straight away on 101 quoting log 234 of 12/03."