Single mum who crashed her car while more than twice legal drink drive limit had blacked out Burnley court told

A single mum, who crashed her car in Clitheroe whilst more than twice the limit, had blacked out, a court heard.

Danielle Hargreaves had been diagnosed as suffering from seizures after the collision on Whalley Road and was no longer allowed to drive by the DVLA anyway.

Burnley magistrates were told how the 32-year-old, who had no previous convictions, blew 71 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at the police station. The legal limit is 35.

Mr John Rusius, defending, told the hearing Hargreaves had been at home and needed to go to the shop just around the corner for some Calpol.

He continued: "She had had a couple of glasses of wine, topped up with water and felt fine to drive. She didn’t think she would be over the limit.

"She woke up in her vehicle, having had a crash.”

Mr Rusius said: " What we know now is she has been diagnosed with suffering from seizures. Her licence has been taken away from her by the DVLA, for medical reasons. The accident was nothing to do with the alcohol.”

The solicitor said the defendant spent 15 hours at the police station, which was quite a traumatic experience for her. She was now going to find it extremely difficult to get to and from work.

He told the court: " She is hoping to make ends meet, but life is very, very difficult for her at the moment.” Mr Rusius added she had apologised and had shown remorse and regret.

The defendant, of Collingwood, Clayton-le-Moors, admitted driving with excess alcohol, on January 29th. She was fined £125, with a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs and was banned for 20 months.