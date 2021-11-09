Ribble Valley firm's key role in Knife Angel campaign

The Hatch team felt it was vital to express their support and see the project come to life, by attending the Peace Vigil at Blackburn Cathedral, having worked so closely with the LVRN team in the run up to the recent launch.

Jennifer Hodges, senior account manager, and Stephen Slater, web designer, both attended the Knife Angel Peace Vigil, held to mark the month-long knife crime awareness and educational campaign. T

The pair met up with Natalie Burtonwood-Wilson, marketing communications lead at Lancashire Constabulary’s Violence Reduction Unit, who the team have worked closely with to ensure their vision for the campaign could be brought to life.

The team at the Knife Angel

Natalie said: "We are delighted to have the Knife Angel visit Lancashire. Even though it is situated at Blackburn Cathedral it is here for the whole county, to act as a catalyst for dialogue, education and reflection. We hope that individuals, families and communities are inspired by this amazing sculpture and take away a message of peace and hope.

“We were pleased to work with The Hatch on this high profile project to bring the Knife Angel campaign to life on the web, which will act as a legacy in the months ahead.”

Consisting of over 100,000 seized and surrendered knives, the 27ft statue was created by Alfie Bradley, in collaboration with The British Ironwork Centre. The initiative aims to raise awareness with regards to knife crime, an important topic in our local community.

Earlier this year, Hatch was given the task of designing and developing a landing page to showcase Lancashire’s Knife Angel Education Programme.

Featuring a countdown to the campaign’s launch, as well as resources and further information about knife crime, the website was a vital tool for LRVN when it came to raising awareness across the county.

Moreover, educational institutions and members of the local community can utilise this site to find out what they can get involved with and book their dedicated sessions if desired.

The Knife Angel campaign wasn’t the first time The Hatch worked with Lancashire Violence Reduction Network, or Lancashire Constabulary. Prior to this, our team have worked on other important police related projects, such as Modern Slavery, across all media platforms.