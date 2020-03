Police are urging owners of quad bikes to be on their guard after a spate of thefts.

A spokesman for Ribble Valley Police said: "We would like to make quad bike owners aware of a recent spike in quad bike theft in the area and over the last few weeks. Please be vigilant and take appropriate measures to secure your property. If you have any information, please contact 101, or alternatively you can pass information anonymously through the Crimestoppers website."